Sheriff’s office investigating fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Martha Lake area

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near the 16900 block of 13th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood early Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victims — two 20-year-old males — with life-threatening injuries. One victim was transported by aid to Providence Regional Medical Center and one was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The 20-year-old victim who was transported to Providence later died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, remained at the scene and was cooperative with detectives.

Accordign to sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, collision investigation unit detectives believe a group of five young adults were riding bicycles, scooters and skateboards on 13th Avenue West when the two victims were struck by a southbound pickup truck. Detectives believe the victims were riding in the lane of travel when the crash occurred. The road was closed for several hours overnight while detectives investigated the crash.

Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.