Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘serious’ vehicle collision that injured two teens Thursday night

Two juvenile males were reported injured Thursday night after a “serious” vehicle collision near the 3300 block of Larch Way, according to the Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit (CIU).

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, CIU responded to the collision after a after a passenger vehicle lost control around a corner, hit a guardrail and drove through a fence before coming to a stop. The driver — a 16-year-old male — sustained minor injuries, while the passenger — a 14 year-old male — suffered more serious injuries, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said. Both males were extracted from the vehicle and transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center.

CIU is still working to determine the cause of the collision, but detectives believe speed may have been a contributing factor. The road was closed for more than six hours during the investigation.