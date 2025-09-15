Sheriff’s office investigating stabbing of transit security officer at Ash Way Park and Ride Sunday

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a transit security officer at the Ash Way Park and Ride Sunday afternoon. The officer was transported by aid to Providence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe said the security officer contacted a man in a wooded area adjacent to the parking lot around 3:10 p.m. Sunday and was stabbed in the leg.

The park and ride is located at 16327 Ash Way in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Deputies responded and searched the area with a K-9 unit but were unable to locate the male, who was described as having light hair and wearing a white or light-colored hoody.

“This remains an active investigation,” O’Keefe said.