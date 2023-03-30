Sheriff’s office looking for missing Alderwood Middle School student

Posted: March 29, 2023 2
Shayna Garcia (Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office)

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 14-year-old Alderwood Middle School student Shayna Garcia, who left school at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.

According to a sheriff’s office post on social media, the girl sent her mom a text “that caused concern for her well-being.”

She was last seen wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone seeing her is asked to call 911.

