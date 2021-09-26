Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in shooting at Lynnwood-area gas station

Detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning at a Chevron gas station at 148th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Deputies responded to the gas station around 5:40 a.m. after receiving the report of a shooting there, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect entered the store and shot an employee who was working inside, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives believe the suspect was attempting to rob the store when the employee was shot. The man then fled the scene.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call 911.