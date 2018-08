Beautiful Soles will hold a back-to-school shoe drive at Fred Meyer located at 2902 164th St. S.W. in Lynnwood on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Please drop off any new shoes and new socks for local low-income and homeless children that are in need.

Monetary and gift card donations will also be accepted.

Beautiful Soles will be at Fred Meyer on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here to visit the event’s Facebook page.