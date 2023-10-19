Shoreline home renovated by Irons Brothers Construction on Oct. 21 Master Builders Remodeled Homes Tour

Contemplating a home remodel? Looking for inspiration for your next home improvement project? Take the 2023 Master Builders Association’s Remodeled Home Tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21. Among the homes on the tour is one from My Neighborhood News Network sponsor Irons Brothers Construction at 1640 N. 203rd Pl., Shoreline.

This 1950s interior home makeover has enhanced the homeowners’ quality of life as remote-working professionals. The new design focuses on their desire to age in place with better function, comfort and style.

Featured in the Seattle Times Homework Column , Oct. 6, 2023.

No RSVP required, register at the door. Free admission.