Shots fired as Lynnwood police investigate assault Sunday

Lynnwood police are looking for three suspects who were involved in a felony assault in the Target parking lot that ended up in exchange of gunfire between suspects and police Sunday night.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, when police said they witnessed a felony assault in progress in the parking lot, located on Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Officers saw a stolen Hyundai enter the parking lot, targeting a 13-year-old and 15 year-old who were walking through the lot, police spokesperson Maren McKay said. “The Hyundai intentionally struck the 15-year-old, causing him to fall to the ground with minor injuries,” McKay said. There appears to be no relationship between the two teens and the suspects in the stolen Hyundai, she added.

Officers responded and pursued the suspects as they drove onto the southbound ramp of Interstate 5 at 36th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest. Police then conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the stolen Hyundai.

“Before officers could exit their vehicles, suspects from the stolen vehicle repeatedly shot at the officers on scene,” McKay said. Officers returned fire and the suspects fled on foot. The three suspects “are currently outstanding and are believed to have been picked up by uninvolved parties,” she added.

Those with information regarding the identity of any of those involved is encouraged to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or by email at rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.