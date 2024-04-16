Show off your pets at Lynnwood’s first Paws in the Park event April 20

The opportunity every dog owner in the City of Lynnwood has been waiting for has arrived: April 20’s Paws in the Park will let everyone show off their best fluffy friend. The city-sponsored event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Lynndale Dog Park, 7512 Olympic View Dr.
Paws in the Park is the city’s first ever community-centric event celebrating our four-legged friends and the bond we share with them. The event features a few pet contests including categories such as: Best costume, Pet/Owner Look Alike, Largest and Smallest Pet.
Seasoned pet owners can enjoy pet selfie booths, bandana-making and agility training demos. Those not bringing an animal companion can spend a fun-filled day with furry companions.
To learn more about the event and guidelines for participation, visit the City of Lynnwood’s event page here.
