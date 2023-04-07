Showers expected for much of Easter weekend

There isn’t a better holiday than Easter that signals springtime — bright colors, outdoor egg hunts, outdoor family gatherings in the sunshine…

Many typical Easter festivities require the weather to cooperate. No one wants to go to an egg hunt where their children get drenched in the process, after all.

Unfortunately, if you have any outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, you will need to plan for our good friend rain tagging along. Check out the following graphic, showing the total QPF plume with members from the European model ensemble:

Most of the members agree to rain over the course of the weekend. The GFS (American) Ensemble shows a similar pattern.

Good Friday is expected to be rainy with some breezy conditions, transitioning towards more showery weather as the day progresses. Showers are still possible Friday evening into Saturday, but lesser amounts are likely.

Just in time for Easter, another system follows after the first, which again brings rainfall and breezy conditions. As depicted in the graphic above, models are suggesting that the total rainfall with this system could be more than the first, which may mean moving any planned Easter egg hunts indoors.

Temperatures for the weekend stay relatively steady, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

The rain isn’t expected to let up much after Easter, either, thanks to an upper-level low in the vicinity. Some mid-week drying is possible, but at this time, the chance of showers exists for each day over the next week. Don’t put away those raincoats just yet!

Even though it is expected to be damp, I hope everyone has a great Easter! Remember, indoor activities can be just as fun if you are with the right people.

Have a great holiday weekend.

— By Kelsie Nelson

Kelsie Nelson is a meteorologist and recent University of Washington graduate who grew up in Lynnwood and now lives in Kenmore. After writing weather blogs as a KOMO News intern, she discovered a passion for writing about weather. You can learn more in her blog www.wxnoggin.com and you can also follow her on Twitter at @kels_wx3. Questions can be directed to Kelsie at kelsie@myedmondsnews.com.