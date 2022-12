The Sidekickers will be featured at Peace of Mind Brewing in Lynnwood from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Featuring Darla Kiste and Megan Jeffreys on vocals and Bill Derry on vocals and guitar, the vocal trio will be performing a mix of pop and jazz music.

Peace of Mind Brewing is located at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.