Sidewalk Chalk Party at Lynnwood Library Aug. 7

The Lynnwood Library invites the community its Sidewalk Chalk Party, a place for attendees to unleash their artistic side to give the library sidewalks a makeover with chalk art creations.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 7

Thursday, Aug. 7 Time: 2-3 p.m.

2-3 p.m. Where: Lynnwood Library – 19200 44th Ave. W.

This is a free event aimed at kids and teenagers, but aspiring artists of all ages are welcome.

The event is outdoors, rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly. However, the event may be cancelled in the case of extreme weather.

More information and upcoming library events can be found here.

