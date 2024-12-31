Sidney Cohen: Known for his sense of humor, he was an active community volunteer in Edmonds

Sidney Allen Cohen

April 21, 1945 to Dec. 15, 2024

Sidney was born in Ft. Worth Texas to Anne and Louis. After graduating college, he was invited to join Officers Candidate School and later the military, bringing him to Washington where he met and married Francine, his wife of 53 years.

They had two children, Samuel and Ida. Sidney worked in the family business for over 50 years.

After retiring, Sidney and Francine resided in Edmonds for 23 years, becoming active members of the community volunteering and making many friends.

Sidney passed peacefully at home after an 18-month battle against stage 4 pancreatic cancer with his family at his side.

He was so loved by all. He had a quick wit and fantastic sense of humor. His smile, jokes, hugs, conversations and dances will be in our hearts and memories. He leaves this world a better place.

He is survived by his wife Francine, daughter Ida, son-in-law Chad, grandsons Levi and Tyce, sister Lynne, brother Michael, sister-in-law Maria, nephew Jacob, nieces Lisa Gayle, Kimberly and Tamara, sister-in-law Merle, nephew Jason and cousin Marsha and their families.