Sign up now for Lynnwood Rec Center 2024 classes

The City of Lynnwood reminds you to register for 2024 Lynnwood Recreation Center classes, which start in January.
These will start the first week of 2024:
Teen & Adult
Ukulele Level 1 -2 | Tuesday | 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Guitar Level 1-2 | Thursday | 4, 6 and 7 p.m.
Reclaim Your Power over Food and Eating, and Lose Weight on Your Terms – Six Workshops | Thursday | 6:30 p.m.
All Ages Tae Kwon Do | Tuesday and Thursday | 6 p.m.
These classes start the week of Jan. 8:
Adult Dance
Ballet |Tuesday | 6 p.m.
Belly Dance |Monday | 6 p.m.
Hip Hop |Wednesday | 8 p.m.
Hula | Monday | 5:30 p.m.
Tap Dance | Wednesday | 6:30 p.m.
Teen & Adult Language
Japanese Level 1 |Wednesday | 5:30 p.m.
Reading & Writing Japanese Level 1 | Wednesday | 6:40 p.m.
Online Spanish 1-6 |Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday at | 6 p.m. or 7:35 p.m.
Teen & Adult Martial Arts
*New* Self-Defense | Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Tai Chi |Monday | 7:15 p.m.
The following youth classes are filling up fast.
Youth
Ballet |Tuesday | 4 or 5 p.m.
Chess Club |Saturday | 11:20 a.m.
Hip Hop |Wednesday or Thursday | 4:15, 5:15, 6:15 or 7:15 p.m.
Ukulele All Ages L1 & 2 | Tuesday | 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Full class descriptions and prices can be found at HERE.
