Sign-ups for kids’ make-and-take garden planter begin at Lowe’s March 15

The Lynnwood’s Lowe’s store at 3100 196th St. S.W.. is inviting kids and parents to kick off spring by building a make-and-take gardening project on April 20. The free class will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Kids will construct a garden cart-style planter while learning new skills, just in time to start some seeds for the warmer months. Registration to join the project opens March 15 as seats are limited.