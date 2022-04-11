Silver Creek Family Church hiding 10,000 eggs for annual Easter Egg Hunt

Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church is hiding 10,000 candy-filled eggs in its back field this Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m., and every child in the community is welcome to come find as many as possible.

From 10 a.m. to noon, groups of 10-15 children will take turns searching for the hidden treats. The first 500 kids to arrive will receive a free cinch bag.

A designated part of the field will be reserved for families with children who have special needs. This area will allow children to search for eggs at their own pace, rather than being rotated out in time increments.

Along with the Easter egg hunt, the church will have an Easter Bunny photo op, a family photo booth, free churros, a raffle for Seattle Sounders tickets and an espresso cart.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available at the event for anyone wanting to be vaccinated.