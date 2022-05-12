Silver Creek Family Church hosting NERF Battle Royale for students May 15

Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church is opening its doors to all 7th-12th graders on Sunday, May 15, for a free campus-wide NERF Battle Royale.

The event will take place across the entire church property: on the field, in the parking lot and in the church building. As kids are eliminated, the boundaries will shrink down until the final showdown in the gym. Two rounds will be played; one “solo” round with individual competitors and a team round with groups of four.

Winners in each round will receive a gift card prize.

The church will supply about 50 NERF guns and thousands of bullets. These will be scattered across the property and players will have the opportunity to trade out their guns, either when they find new ones or when other players are eliminated.

The game format is based on Battle Royale-style video games like Apex Legends and Fortnite. Therefore, some video game mechanics are involved, such as “extra lives” players can obtain.

Pizza will be provided for all players in between games.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. A short promo video from the NERF war in 2019 can be viewed here.

Student Ministry Director Jacob Volz said Silver Creek’s youth group meets regularly on Sundays from 6-7:30 p.m. and invites students to check it out.

“We do a lot of dodgeball games, video games and just try to give a safe space for middle schoolers and high schoolers to connect and recharge,” he said.