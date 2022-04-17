Silver Creek Family Church welcomes hundreds to annual Easter egg hunt

Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church Saturday welcome hundreds of familieswho wanted to participate in Easter activities.

The parking lot was packed, and a line wrapped around the property as eager children waited for their turn to find as many Easter eggs as possible.

The church’s back field was sectioned by age group. Every 5-10 minutes, new eggs were laid out and a new group of children got to hunt for the candy-filled treats.

Laughter filled the air as children rushed to collect as many eggs as their bags could hold. Parents were able to help children of younger ages find and put eggs into their baskets. Other parents stood by with camera phones to captured their kids scrambling for eggs.

The event also featured a free churro booth, plus a COVID-19 vaccination station offering initial vaccinations as well as booster shots.

Inside, families had the opportunity to create arts and crafts, get coffee and take photos with the Easter bunny. A raffle for Seattle Sounders tickets was also held for attendees.

The line for getting photos with the Easter Bunny spanned three rooms inside the church and almost reached the front door.