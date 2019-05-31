Simon Thomas Jacobs to perform the final concert of season at Trinity Artists at the Organ June 2

Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood will welcome internationally renowned organist Simon Thomas Jacobs to the Pasi organ at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 to close out the 2018-19 season of Trinity Artists at the Organ.

In 2013, Jacobs was awarded both the First Prize and Audience Prize at the St. Albans International Organ Competition. As the 22nd organist to receive this distinction since 1963, he has secured a place alongside some of the world’s finest concert organists and has subsequently built an international reputation for his innovative programming, exacting technique, and engaging performances.

Jacobs studied organ at the University of Cambridge, studying with David Sanger and Jacques van Oortmerssen and working closely with Timothy Brown and Clare College’s chapel choir. After receiving an honors degree in music in 2009, Jacobs moved stateside, working as a church musician — first as associate director of music at Christ Church Greenwich, Conn. and then as associate organist and choirmaster at Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis. He also pursued further organ studies with James David Christie at Oberlin College, and was awarded the school’s prestigious Artist’s Diploma in May 2015.

Trinity Lutheran Church’s organ, opus 4, is a stunning 2-manual, 30-stop mechanical action instrument, noted for its glorious sound. It is housed in an Italianate-style case of black walnut, in a fine acoustical environment. Every part of the instrument was built by Martin Pasi especially for this space and was installed in 1995 shortly after the new sanctuary was completed.

There will be a reception following the concert to meet and greet the artist.

Suggested donation is $15 for adults; seniors and students $10 or pay as able.

Trinity Lutheran is located at 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.