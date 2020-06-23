Six years ago: Bent Bike celebrates 40 years

Six years ago Monday, the Bent Bike motorcycle store at 18327 Highway 99 in Lynnwood celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Founder Dick Meinhardt and staff celebrated with customers and friends offering free hot dogs and soda, a drawing for prizes, a motorcycle show, and music.

Many customers over the years had gone to this store to buy gleaming chrome parts or sticky rubber tires for their bikes, or just to browse their always-changing inventory of used motorcycles. The atmosphere was like a mechanic’s shop: There were shelves of Rubbermaid containers containing sprockets, gears and headlights while an old TV would always be broadcasting the news.

Update: The business closed in 2016, and the building is now occupied by Advance Auto Parts.