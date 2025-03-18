Skandia First Friday Dance April 4 in Lynnwood

Skandia Folk Dance Society is hosting its first Friday dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Two dances will be taught, followed by music from the LAB trio and Patrick Gunning on guitar and fiddle.

Cost is $15; $10 for Skandia members. To learn more, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org.