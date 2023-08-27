Skandia First Friday Dance at Cedar Valley Grange Sept. 1

Skandia Folk Dance Society will host its First Friday Dance from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Admission is $15; $10 for Skandia members.

A t7:30 p.m., Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will teach Sick Sack (“zig zag”) Schottis from Hede in Härjedalen, Sweden.

At 8:30 p.m., Skandia Kapell — a perennial favorite with their classic sound — will “get your feet moving as if you were at a village dance in Sweden, the society says.

Effective immediately, Skandia will no longer require proof of vaccination from attendees or signing at waiver at any of its events. Masking will remain mandatory for all attendees at indoor events.