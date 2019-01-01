Reminder: Skandia First Friday Dance set for Jan. 4 in Lynnwood

Skandia Folk Dance is hosting its First Friday Dance on Friday, Jan. 4 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526-52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Admission is free for this dance. A pre-dance party lesson from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. will revolve around a mainstay of Scandinavian dancing: the schottis. Besides the basic schottis and variations from a Swedish village or two, there should be time for a waltz mixer and perhaps a new hambo mixer, organizers said. Instruction is provided by Harry Khamis and Pat Pi.

Following the class, dance music is provided from 8:30-11 p.m. by the traditional All Comers Band, led by Leslie Foley.

For more information email [email protected], visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.