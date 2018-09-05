Skandia First Friday dance this Friday, Sept. 7

Lisa Brooks and Larry Reinert will teach Bingsjö polska from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, located at 20526 52nd Ave. W.

This lovely calm dance is a basic polska turning dance, so it is a good introduction to turning with your partner. After the class from 7:30-8:30 p.m., the Lilla Spelmanslag (those amazing kids!) will lead off the evening and will share the first half with Martha Levenson on the hardingfele.

This will be a great chance to practice dancing the springars you have worked on this spring and summer. The second half will involve even more strings, as the Seattle Nyckelharpa Trio SN3 (Bart Brashers, Anna Abraham, Leslie Foley) rounds out the evening. Class: 7:30 p.m. Dance: 8:30–11 p.m. Cost is $15 (Skandia members, $10) and kids are free.