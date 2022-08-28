Skandia Folk Dance Society holding First Friday Dance in Lynnwood Sept. 2

Skandia Folk Dance Society will hold its First Friday Dance in person this Friday, Sept. 2, from 7:30–10 p.m.at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
The evening will start with a 7:30 p.m. class, Mona’s Festvals, a fun pattern waltz danced to the music “Födelsedagsvals till Mona,’’ composed by Benny Andersson. He was a member of the Swedish musical group ABBA and leader of the Orsa Spelmänslag.
Following the class, perennial favorite Skandia Kapell will provide dance music until 10 p.m.
