Skandia hosting First Friday Dance in Lynnwood April 7

The Skandia Folk Dance Society will host a First Friday dance April 7 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W.

Admission is $15; $10 for Skandia members. It features a dance lesson in the Polska from Rättvik, named after the small town in Dalarna, Sweden. Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMrnoa6edFM to see the dance.

Two groups with a love for Rättvik music will share the evening. The Guys — Bob Hamilton, Chris Dunkle, and John Parejko — will play the first half. The Bopps — Bill and Gina Boyd, Irene Myers, Mary Nelson, and Leslie Foley — will play the second half.

