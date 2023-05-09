Skandia Folk Dancing Society planning Third Friday Dance May 19

Join Skandia Folk Dance Society on Friday, May 19, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. for a Third Friday Dance at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will teach a dance called Polska från Boda, named after a small town in Dalarna, Sweden. Harry has, by invitation, taught Bodapolska in Boda, Sweden, at the annual “Boda Dag” (“Boda Day”), and he looks forward to teaching it at Skandia. Watch the video to learn more.

Admission is $15; $10 for Skandia members.

Learn more about Skandia here.