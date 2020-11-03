Skandia Folkdance plans virtual dance, jam session Nov. 6-7

Skandia Folkdance Society invites you to a dance and jam session this weekend, both on Zoom.

For regular dances, “doors” open at 8 p.m., with dance teaching at 8:10 p.m. and music starting at 8:20 p.m. (Times are approximate.) Links for the dances will be sent early in the week prior to each dance to all Skandia members. Those who are not members but wish to attend may request the link by sending an email no earlier than Monday the week of the dance to events@skandia-folkdance.org. (Nonmembers who have not done this will not be admitted.)

Friday, Nov. 6

Skandia First Friday Dance: Teaching: 8:10–8:20 p.m. Janet Gabites will teach a partner-less, non-changing circle dance, perfect for dancing alone in a small space. See www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRIOW1HUwYQ.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Skandia Virtual Jam: 10 a.m.–noon. Musicians participate from across the U.S. and Canada, as well as Scandinavia and Europe.

To make sure you get your Zoom link to the jam, email music@skandia-folkdance.org by 10 p.m. Nov. 6. The link changes each month.