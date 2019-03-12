Skandia Folkdance Society hosting dance lessons in Lynnwood March 15

Get ready for Finnish fun as Katrilli brings the St. Urho party, with music by Folk Voice, on Friday, March 15. The event, at Cedar Valley Grange, will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a Finnish dance lesson by Katrilli members.

The dance will last from 8:30-11 p.m. and will feature mixers and dances that newcomers will be able to learn. Get in the spirit of the evening by wearing purple and green.

Admission for this dance is free. The Cedar Valley Grange is located at 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

For more information, visit the Skandia Folkdance Society of Seattle website www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.