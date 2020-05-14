Skandia Folkdance Society to hold June events remotely

Skandia Folkdance Society, which usually meets regularly at Lynnwood’s Cedar Valley Grange, will be holding all of its June events remotely due to the COVID-10 outbreak.

Skandia First Friday Dance — the society’s first virtual dance — will take place June 5, featuring a new group, the Six Feet Back Band. The quartet includes Nick (accordion), Jared (fiddle), Deb (fiddle) and Lydia (mandolin and flute).

The Skandia Third Friday Dance will be held June 19, featuring two local masters of their craft, Peter Michaelsen playing fiddle and (possibly) hardanger fiddle and Bart Brashers playing nyckelharpa.

The Skandia Folkdance Society’s virtual dances begin at 8 p.m. and last roughly one hour to an hour and a half. Additional information can be found at skandia-folkdance.org.

Skandia members will receive an email early in the week of the dance with a link in it to access the dance. Non-members gain access by emailing events@skandia-folkdance.org. Members who do not receive email are advised to check their spam folder.

Skandia Midsommarfest will also be held virtually from Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28. The special event will be hosted on a Midsommarfest website and feature the picturesque St. Edward State Park and scores of pictures from past festivals. The event will also include costumes, music and dance videos, vendor offerings and greetings from specially invited guest speakers. The site will go live at 9 p.m. on Friday and end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Between now and Midsommarfest weekend, learn more by checking Skandia’s Facebook page or the Midsommarfest Planning website. The link for the special new site will be made available on Skandia’s website and Facebook page just prior to the event opening to the public.