Skandia Folk Dance is sponsoring a First Friday Dance on Dec. 6 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Larry Reinert and Sal Gordon will teach Stigar’n and Knut-Arne’s Reinlender. This video shows the Stigar’n step: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySXyuGJFZ2g.

At 8:30 p.m., Tinnfelen will perform.

Admission is $15 (Skandia members, $10); kids, free. For more information, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.