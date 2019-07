Skandia Folk Dance presents its Third Friday Dance this Friday, July 19 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526-52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Larry Reinert and Elaine Mathies will review the beginner-friendly polka and introduce the versatile trava step. From 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., there will be a mix of an “All Comers Band” and recorded music.

Cost is $15 or $10 for Skandia members; kids are free. Info at www.skandia-folkdance.org or by calling 425-954-5262