Skandia to hold First Friday dance in Lynnwood March 1

Skandia Folkdance Society will hold its First Friday dance March 1 at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526-52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

At the 7:30 p.m. class, attendees can learn two large circle mixers, Mona’s Festvals and Spinnrokken, at the March 1 dance. If you can count to five, you can learn Mona’s dance, written by accordion player Benny Andersson of ABBA fame. Spinnrokken means “spinning wheel” and uses mazurka music.

After the class, Nordleik (Jane Landstra and Ken Embry) will play their friendly, toe-tapping dance music from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. Following Nordleik, enjoy the round, warm sounds of nyckelharpa, guitar and voice with Sprida Ut (Nola and Brian Nelson with Kris Johansson).

Cost is $10 for Skandia members, $15 for nonmembers. Kids are free.

For more information, visit www.skandia-folkdance.org or call 425-954-5262.