Skating, bowling and more: Active options for New Year’s Eve

Looking for things to do for the whole family on New Year’s Eve can be difficult. But there are some family-friendly options to consider in South Snohomish County on Monday:

Active

Ice skating at the Lynnwood Ice Center, 19803-68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood

— 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— $7.50 for ages 13 & up, $6.50 for ages 12 and younger

— $4 for skate rental

Swimming at Recreation Pavilion, 5303-228th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace

— 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.

— $15 family fee (Mountlake Terrace non-resident rate; $2 discount for MLT residents)

Roller skating at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, 6210-200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

— 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

— $16 (includes skate rental)

Extreme bowling at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, 6210-200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

— 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. package; $69.99 per lane (for up to six bowlers)

— early package includes shoe rental and Celebration Pack of hats, noisemakers, confetti

— 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. package; $134.99 per lane (for up to six bowlers)

— late package includes shoe rental, Celebration Pack, large pizza, pitcher of soda

Extreme bowling at Bowlero Lanes, 1222-164th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

— daytime package (before 7 p.m.); $23.99 per bowler (up to eight bowlers per lane). Daytime package includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, choice of food from six menu options, unlimited sodas, $7 arcade card

— evening package (starts at 9 p.m); $41.99 per bowler (up to eight bowlers per lane). Evening package includes shoe rental, choice of food from 13 menu items, champagne or sparkling cider toast, unlimited sodas, $7 arcade card

Arcade

New Year’s Eve Special at Family Fun Center, 7212-220th St. S.W. in Edmonds

— Noon to 9 p.m.

— $20; package includes unlimited laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, frog hopper and 10 arcade tokens

Church

Family Fun Night at Open Door Baptist Church, 17014-44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood

— 6:30 p.m. to midnight

— dinner, music, games

