Skating Club brings games, lessons to Lynnwood Ice Center Feb. 4

Posted: February 3, 2023 2

Learn to Skate USA and the Seattle Skating Club invites people of all ages to an open house Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Lynnwood Ice Center, 18803 68th Ave. W.

The event, which begins at 9 a.m., will feature free skating lessons, games and prizes.

