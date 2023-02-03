Skating Club brings games, lessons to Lynnwood Ice Center Feb. 4

Learn to Skate USA and the Seattle Skating Club invites people of all ages to an open house Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Lynnwood Ice Center, 18803 68th Ave. W.
The event, which begins at 9 a.m., will feature free skating lessons, games and prizes.
