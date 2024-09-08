Skidrow CEO Joe Roberts to keynote Clothes For Kids breakfast fundraiser Nov. 1

Clothes For Kids is hosting its annual Transforming Lives Breakfast fundraiser Friday, Nov. 1. The event features keynote speaker Joe Harris, a Canadian motivational speaker, author and youth homelessness advocate with an life story of transformation. Born in 1966 in Midland, Ontario, Roberts faced significant challenges in his youth, including losing his father at age eight, struggling with drug addiction from a young age and becoming homeless in Vancouver at age 19.

Roberts’ life took a turning point in 1991 when he entered drug treatment after a suicide attempt. Following his recovery, he graduated from Loyalist College with honors in business and marketing and founded Mindware Design Communications, becoming the CEO of a leading Vancouver design company.

Starting at 8 a.m. at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood, this event will help Clothes For Kids raise the funds necessary to ensure over 5,000 Snohomish County students are ready for this 2024-2025 school year. All the proceeds go directly to the Clothes For Kids school wardrobe program.

Please come to the Clothes for Kids Transforming Lives Breakfast and hear Roberts’ inspirational message. To register, visit the Clothes For Kids registration page. Tickets are free. Please consider donating to our cause.