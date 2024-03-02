SMART team investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynnwood Feb. 25

After learning earlier this week that a Lynnwood man was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at a Portland hospital, detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) have begun investigating a Feb. 25 shooting incident that occurred on southbound I-5 onramp at 196th Street Southwest.

SMART is a team of investigators, evidence technicians, a records specialist and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol, who respond to — and investigate — police use-of-force incidents. Civilian community members also serve on the SMART team.

During the Feb. 25 incident, gunfire was exchanged between suspects and Lynnwood police following a felony assault in the Target parking lot, located on Alderwood Mall Parkway. Police said that officers saw a stolen Hyundai enter the parking lot, targeting a 13-year-old and 15 year-old who were walking through the lot. According to police, the Hyundai intentionally struck the 13-year-old, causing him to fall to the ground with minor injuries.

Lynnwood officers responded and pursued the suspects as they drove onto the southbound ramp of Interstate 5 at 36th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest. Police then conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the stolen Hyundai.

The suspect vehicle came to stop, and three suspects fled on foot. Gunfire was exchanged between one of the suspects and three Lynnwood police officers, a SMART news release said. At the time, the three suspects fled the scene and there was no indication of any injuries.

“On Tuesday, Feb. 27, law enforcement learned there was an 18-year-old Lynnwood man in a Portland hospital receiving treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” SMART spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said. “It is believed the 18-year-old man may have been one of the three suspects involved in the gunfire exchange on Sunday, Feb. 25.” After learning of this information, the SMART team was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting, she said.

The Lynnwood Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into the sequence of events preceding the officer-involved shooting, and the SMART team is investigating the officers’ use of force, O’Keefe added