Smith, Crosby, Sessions ahead in early council returns; Noble and Katims lead for school board

With three Lynnwood City Council positions appearing on the primary election ballot, former City Councilmembers Van AuBuchon and Jim Smith were leading a field of six candidates vying for the open Position 4 seat on the council, according to early election results from the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office released at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The top two vote getters in all primary races will advance to the general election in November. The primary election will be certified by the county on Aug. 20.

Smith, a local business owner, had 1,254 votes or 37% after the first day of results while AuBuchon, an IT consultant, had 661 votes or 19%. Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commissioner Naz Lashgari was close behind AuBuchon with 532 votes, or 16%. (See complete results of all candidates in tables below.)

“I am overwhelmed by the wide support that our team has received during this election,” Smith said. “Thank you to all the voters that supported our campaign.”

AuBuchon did not respond to our request for a statement.

Position 4 was left open when the incumbent, Shirley Sutton, chose instead to file for the Position 7 seat held by Shannon Sessions. In the Position 7 race, Sessions, a small business owner and executive director of Support 7, and Sutton, who has a background in corporate management, are leading in early returns. Sessions had 1,630 votes or 47%, while Sutton had 1,119 or 33%. The third challenger, Heidi May, received 667 votes or 19%.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support and positive feedback,” Sessions said. “Now our team is looking forward to another positive run through the general election.”

We were unable to reach Sutton Tuesday night for comment.

The other Lynnwood City Council seat on the primary ballot, Position 5, was left vacant when Ben Goodwin announced he would not be seeking re-election. initial results for that position show Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, owner of an educational research firm, receiving 1,377 votes or 40%, with podiatrist David Schirle coming in next with 1,247 votes or 36%. Educator Rosamaria Graziani received 781 votes or 23% in early returns.

“We are so happy that the voters of Lynnwood heard our message and responded in such a positive manner,” Altamirano-Crosby said in a statement. “We pledge to continue our campaign of integrity, transparency and inclusion. We look forward to respectfully engaging with our opponent, distinguishing our policies and proving their benefits so that people can make an informed choice in the November election.”

Schirle did not respond to our request for a statement.

Graziani noted that the results “are preliminary. I have seen results change many percentage points from the initial count. But whatever the final results are, I am deeply grateful to the residents of Lynnwood who supported me with their votes and to all the volunteers who made this campaign possible.”

Primary results were also released for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 3 and 5 candidates. After the first day of ballot counting, Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble was the top vote getter with 46% (8,045 votes) with challengers Rory Graves and Jennifer Cail trailing close behind with 20% of votes each. Of the final two challengers, Mary Schultz received 8% or 1,464 votes while Boe Lindgren got 900 votes or 5%.

“I would like to sincerely thank the community for their continued support of our school district and my candidacy,” Noble said in a statement. “I truly believe in the power of public schools and I hope to continue to represent you on the school board.”

In position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims led the field of five candidates with 8,961 votes (54%) while opponent Lisa Hunnewell came in second with 3,734 votes or 22%. Challenger Rina Maile Redrup received 2,412 votes (14%), while Casey Auve earned 1,516 votes or 9%

“I am honored by the confidence voters are placing in me, and I look forward to carrying our message forward to the November election,” Katims said in a statement. “Tonight’s results make it clear that voters share my sense of urgency about student learning in the Edmonds School District. We are now one step closer to a school board energetically focused on student success for all.”

In the other race involving Lynnwood voters, Snohomish County Council Position 3 incumbent Stephanie Wright was leading both her challengers, with 78% of the vote.

Primary results reported as of Aug. 2, 2019

Lynnwood City Council

3,559 ballots, 20,536 registered voters, turnout 17.33%

Position 4

Naz Lashgari 532 15.52%

Jim Smith 1254 36.58%

James Rutherford 363 10.59%

Van AuBuchon 661 19.28%

Ashkan Amouzegar 333 9.71%

Diodato Boucsieguez 273 7.96%

Write-in 12 0.35%

~ ~ ~ ~

Position 5

David Schirle 1247 36.50%

Rosamaria Graziani 781 22.86%

J. Altamirano-Crosby 1377 40.31%

Write-in 11 0.32%

~ ~ ~ ~

Position 7

Shirley Sutton 1119 32.60%

Shannon Sessions 1630 47.48%

Maggie Mae 667 19.43%

Write-in 17 0.50%

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds School District 15

18,748 ballots received

104,753 registered voters, turnout 17.90%

Director District 3

Gary Noble 8045 46.06%

Jennifer Cail 3451 19.76%

Boe Lindgren 900 5.15%

Mary Schultz 1464 8.38%

Rory Graves 3535 20.24%

Write-in 70 0.40%

~ ~ ~ ~

Director District 5

Lisa Hunnewell 3734 22.34%

Rina Maile Redrup 2412 14.43%

D.P (Casey) Auve III 1516 9.07%

Nancy Katims 8961 53.60%

Write-in 94 0.56%

The next set of results is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting from Cody Sexton