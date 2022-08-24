Sneak peek at Lynnwood’s Dave & Buster’s, opening Aug. 29

Lynnwood Today was invited to previewLynnwood’s new Dave & Buster’s restaurant and arcade, which will be opening on Monday, Aug. 29.

The almost 40,000-square-foot facility will house a number of amenities, such as a large arcade area, a restaurant, bar and private event room.

Large televisions are mounted throughout the building so guests can watch the latest sporting events while grabbing a bite to eat or playing arcade games. In the restaurant area, Dave & Buster’s has created a “wow wall” — a 40-foot television screen that can play one game or bec0me a split screen where guests can watch multiple games at once.

The Lynnwood site will be General Manager Anthony Angel’s third site opening. According to Angel, this site has the best staff so far and he said he is highly anticipating opening day.

“It’s been great because there’s been so much hype on social media for the facility to open,” Angel said. “People are really excited not only to work here, but to come here and enjoy the facility. I think it’s going to be a great time.”

While the business announced it was looking to hire roughly 180 positions a few weeks ago, Angel said hiring managers have received so many applications that they have had to turn many away.

“We’ve received hundreds and hundreds of applications,” he said. “We really did a good job with who we hired. We’ve got some phenomenal people working here.”

Angel said the restaurant will offer multiple happy hours, drink discounts and promotions to give guests the best deals.

The facility’s restaurant and bar areas can seat 512 people at once and the entire building can hold 2,200 guests. Angel said he’s hoping to see close to those capacities on Seattle Seahawks game days.

Not only have staff worked to create a great viewing experience for sports fans, Angel said they’ve worked to create a remarkable experience overall.

Game techs have worked to bring in the “latest and greatest” in technology, and Lynnwood’s Dave & Buster’s will hold games that haven’t been released anywhere else in the U.S. Among them are a Bass Hunter game and a four-person VR traction experience, Angel said.

“We really want to create this unparalleled experience not only for our sports fans, but for all of our guests,” he added.

While Angel said Dave & Buster’s is often described as an “adult Chuck E. Cheese,” he wants to remind guests that the company has a very strict minor policy. No one under 18 years of age is allowed in the building unless a legal adult or guardian is present with them.

Dave & Buster’s will be opening on Aug. 29 and is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sunday, when it closes at 7 p.m.

–Story and photos By Lauren Reichenbach