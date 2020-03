Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library closed until April 25

The Lynnwood-based Sno-Isle Genealogical Research Library at Heritage Park is closed until April 25 due to COVID-19 concerns.

General genealogical information or any queries may be emailed to info@snoislegen.org and they will be answered in a timely manner. “The staff will miss the patrons and look forward to helping them with their family research in the near future,” the library said in an announcement.