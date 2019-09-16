Sno-Isle Genealogical Society donates books to California library destroyed in fire

1 of 2 The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society recently donated six boxes of used books — for a total of 110 books — to the genealogy society in Paradise, Calif. The society’s library was completely destroyed in last year’s wildfires.

According to the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society announcement, the books were duplicates of what is on the shelves at the Heritage Park research library, located at19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.