Sno-Isle Genealogical Society donates books to California library destroyed in fire

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society recently donated six boxes of used books — for a total of 110 books — to the genealogy society in Paradise, Calif. The society’s library was completely destroyed in last year’s wildfires.
According to the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society announcement, the books were duplicates of what is on the shelves at the Heritage Park research library, located at19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.
Attached above are 2 photos. Brenda Sanchez, Sno-Isle Genealogy society president, helps pack the boxes. Ron Sailor puts them in the car to go to the post office for mailing.