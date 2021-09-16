Sno-Isle Genealogical Society offering free ‘brick wall’ sessions Sept. 25

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering free “brick wall” sessions on Saturday, Sept. 25 at its research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Make your appointment at 425-775-6267 on Thursday or Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — or leave a message and you will be contacted.

Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher and will be offering the Sept 25 sessions via Zoom this month only. She offers a 40-minute session starting at 10 a.m. The next free “brick wall” appointments are Saturday, Oct. 16. Make your reservation as soon as possible.