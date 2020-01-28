Sno-Isle Genealogical Society offering free events in February

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering several free events in February to help citizens with their genealogy research. The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering several free events in February to help citizens with their genealogy research.

The society offers a free beginning genealogy class is offered the first Saturday of the month — this month Feb. 1 — at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The free one-hour drop-in class begins at 10 a.m. For more information, call 425-775-6267 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.

Free Scandinavian and German research help is offered on the first and third Tuesday of the month (Feb. 4 and 18) by the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society at its Research Library. Lee Langsted has done extensive research in these areas and will assist researchers in a 45-minute one-on-one session by appointment. Call 425-775-6267 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday to schedule an appointment.

The monthly meeting of the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood in the Wicker’s Bldg. Brief announcements will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. Dave Richardson will discuss how he professionally repairs damaged books. He invites people to bring any old “sick” book that needs repair for ideas on how to improve the book and what it may cost. Guests are invited. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.