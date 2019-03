Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will meet this Wednesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the LDS Family History Library, 22015 48th Ave. W,. Mountlake Terrace.

The short business meeting will be followed at 7 p.m. by a presentation by Janice Allred: “I took the DNA test, What Do I do Next?”

This free 1-hour program is open to all, and guests are welcome. For more information, call 425-775-6267 on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.