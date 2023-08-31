Sno-Isle Genealogy Sept. 6 meeting features speaker Meghan Caves

Ever wonder what gets tossed into a privy (outhouse)? Or how this relates to genealogy?

Meghan Caves’ thesis research weaves together multiple stories of Indigenous and Euro-American families who surrounded and interacted with an archaeological deposit originally excavated and analyzed in 2008 from Arlington.

Her reanalysis of the archaeological assemblage employs a biographical approach which looks at how the “lifetimes” of artifacts discarded in the privy are connected to families who owned and occupied the site between 1890 and 1940. This is the topic of a presentation at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting at 7-9 p.m. Weds., Sept. 6 at the Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

You may attend in person or via zoom at https://bit.ly/ SnoIsleSept23

Megan Caves has worked as an archaeologist in the Pacific Northwest since 2018 and just received her Master’s Degree in anthropology.