Sno-Isle Libraries announces new trustee Griselda Guevara-Cruz

Sno-Isle Libraries has announced the appointment of Griselda Guevara-Cruz to its seven-member Board of Trustees, according to a news release.

Guevara-Cruz is a resident of Edmonds and employed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction as Migrant Education Program Supervisor. Guevara-Cruz will serve a seven-year term as a library Trustee beginning January 1, 2024.

“Griselda’s passion for libraries combined with her ability to engage our communities will be instrumental in guiding our vision that everyone is connected to their library. Her extensive knowledge and commitment to equitable access will make an impact on our community’s well-being,” said Board President Kelli Smith.

With five trustees appointed by the Snohomish County Council and two by the Island County Commissioners, the Board ensures the unique needs of each service area are met.

For more information, visit sno-isle.org.