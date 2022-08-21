Sno-Isle Libraries’ Bookmobile making stops at Vantage and Somerset Apartments Monday and Tuesday

The Sno-Isle Libraries’ Bookmobile will be making stops at Lynnwood’s Vantage Apartments and Somerset Apartments on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23.

The “library on wheels” makes regular stops at both apartment complexes each month.

Residents are able to sign up for a library card, pick up their holds, return materials, browse book collections and connect with Sno-Isle staff and resources.

The Bookmobile will be at the Vantage Apartments from 3-4:30 p.m. on Monday and the Somerset Apartments from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.