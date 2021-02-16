Sno-Isle Libraries customers can now access grant funding information from home

Nonprofit organizations have relied on the Marysville Library to help find grants ever since the library joined the Funding Information Network by Candid in 2013 and offered Foundation Directory Online – Professional. Now, Marysville librarians Jill Wubbenhorst and Mark Barnett are expanding the service with Foundation Directory Online – Essential.

“Because many library buildings are closed, open access to this modified database was made available to Funding Information Network members,” Wubbenhorst said.

Candid has made Foundation Directory Online – Essential available to all Sno-Isle Libraries customers through 2021. Foundation Directory Online – Essential is accessible through a login link at sno-isle.org/resources/business-finance. The Essential version provides access to funder profiles that contain all information necessary for thorough research on each foundation, Wubbenhorst said.

“Foundation Directory Online – Essential can be a starting point for further work in Foundation Directory Online– Professional,” Barnett said. “The Essential version meets most of the needs of grant seekers who are geographically distant from Marysville. It really does contain enough details for nonprofits to research grant makers and write grant proposals.”

Barnett offers an online class to explain how grant seekers can access the benefits of Foundation Directory Online – Essentials. The next Finding Grants with Foundation Directory Online – Essential classes are scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, and 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

Foundation Directory Online – Professional, offered only at the Marysville Library, provides grant details and recipient profiles that the Essentials version does not.

Foundation Directory Online – Professional is updated weekly. It contains more than 230,000 foundation and corporate donors and 17 million grants. Users can select multiple filters and an assessment tool to help them quickly identify the best potential funding sources for their nonprofit organization.

Customers can still use Foundation Directory Online – Professional to answer reference questions and virtual Book a Librarian sessions with Barnett and Wubbenhorst. Until the Marysville Library building reopens to the public, Wi-Fi in the library parking lot offers full access to Foundation Directory Online – Professional through a personal device or a borrowed Sno-Isle Libraries laptop.

Due to licensing rules, the Funding Information Network allows access to Foundation Directory Online – Professional only at the Marysville Library.

Sno-Isle Libraries customers can also use Candid’s Foundation Grants to Individuals Online to find foundations that provide financial support for individual grant seekers. It describes giving for a variety of purposes, including scholarships, student loans, fellowships, program development, arts and cultural projects, research and general welfare.

Barnett said he recently met with a gentleman from the Freedom Park Association on Camano Island who thanked him for offering Foundation Directory Online – Essential to help him find grants to pave the park’s parking lot.