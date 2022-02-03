Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation appoints Christina Kourteva executive director

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation Board has appointed Christina Kourteva as the next foundation executive director. She assumed the role on Jan. 24.

“It is an incredible opportunity and privilege to be a part of this organization, to build upon the important work already happening, and to find new ways to connect our library supporters with the impactful work of our local public libraries,” Kourteva said.

Kourteva comes to the foundation from the Edmonds Center for the Arts, where she was director of development. Prior to that she was with Northwest Folklife, Cascade Public Media (operator of Seattle PBS affiliate KCTS-9 TV), and Sound Generations.

“We are impressed with Christina and her broad array of philanthropic skills and experiences, and we look forward to seeing the Foundation continue to grow under her leadership,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Director of Public Services Rebecca Loney.

The mission of the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is to mobilize people and resources to expand the reach of library services, promote civic engagement and foster a lifetime of learning.

Learn more at the Sno-Isle Foundation website.