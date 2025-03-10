Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation Board welcomes nine new directors

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation board of directors announces the appointment of nine new members from Snohomish and Island counties, expanding its 12-member board.

The board of directors oversees the operations of the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries. The foundation partners with individuals, businesses, foundations, corporations and community organizations to fund innovative and inspiring programs throughout the library district. Funding provided by the foundation is in addition to public funding and helps enhance and expand essential library services.

“The new cohort of board directors is joining the foundation at a very exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Board President Jeanne Thorsen. “We are pleased to broaden community representation on the board and look forward to growing philanthropic support of the library district and taking the foundation to the next stage.”

The new directors were selected following an open call and a competitive application process. Board members serve a three-year term and can serve up to three consecutive terms.

Chad Hansen is an attorney with a background in housing and disability. He lives in Snohomish County with his wife and son and enjoys playing bass guitar, going for runs and listening to audiobooks with his son on long drives. Hansen is a resident of Mountlake Terrace.

Robin Hertlein is a Washington state native and a resident of Whidbey Island since 1993. She has worked in finance for the City of Sedro-Woolley and the Town of Coupeville before starting a grant writing firm to raise funds for nonprofit organizations and municipalities. Recently retired, Robin has helped raise more than $80 million for over 300 agencies. She has served as a board member of Whidbey Community Foundation and other local organizations. Hertlein is a resident of Coupeville.

Virginia Jacobs is an accounting and finance professional. A passionate reader, she is excited to bring to the foundation board her love of libraries. She grew up in New Jersey but has called the West Coast home for the last 23 years. Her hobbies include Irish dancing, watercolors and sundry crafts. Jacobs is a resident of Lake Stevens.

Rebecca Miner has spent most of her career in public education, serving as the superintendent of the Edmonds School District for the past three years. She is an avid reader and believes that libraries are a great source of inspiration for children in a community. She and her husband enjoy traveling and discovering new places. Miner is a resident of Edmonds.

Dr. Inez Olive is a dedicated community leader committed to advancing educational equity and expanding access to lifelong learning. With extensive experience in postsecondary education, workforce development and strategic outreach, she works to close opportunity gaps through innovative partnerships and policy initiatives. Olive is a resident of Everett.

Nosa Orobaton, MD has worked in public health in the US, Latin America, Europe, and Africa for 40 years and has served in three senior technical roles spanning nine years, in maternal and child health, at the Gates Foundation. Presently, Nosa serves as Chair of the Charter Committee of George Washington University’s $32 million Atlantic Fellows Health Equity program, where he lectures on global public health. He and his wife support initiatives helping young women from low-income communities in Africa to obtain undergraduate and professional training. Orobaton is a resident of Monroe.

Sarah Propst is an attorney practicing in Lake Stevens. A south Whidbey Island native, Sarah is a dedicated supporter of the library system. She is focused on ensuring continuing access to critical resources in rural areas. Propst is a residentof Marysville.

Dr. Ravi Ubriani is a practicing dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente in Lynnwood with a special interest in teledermatology. He moved to Washington state in 2017, after living in seven states in 10 years. He currently serves on the board of Washington Permanente Medical Group. Outside of his professional life, Ubriani enjoys cooking, hiking, and photography, and has recently taught himself to ski to keep up with his three children. Ubriani is a resident of Mill Creek.

Michael Zetterberg is a teacher-librarian with Seattle Public Schools. He is committed to digital citizenship, informationliteracy, and expanding equitable access to educational opportunities. Zetterberg lives together with his partner and mini Goldendoodle. Zetterberg is a resident of Edmonds.